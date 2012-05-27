BOGOTA May 27 Colombian FARC rebels will free
captive journalist Romeo Langlois on Wednesday, according to a
statement from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.
French reporter Langlois was seized last month by heavily
armed FARC fighters during a clash with troops carrying out an
anti-drug raid in Caqueta, a rebel-stronghold in Colombia's
south.
The FARC statement was carried on
www.resistencia-colombia.org and read out early this morning on
Las Voces del Secuestro, a radio program that allows family
members to send messages to rebel captives.
Langlois was reporting alongside troops for news channel
France 24 when we was injured in the arm and ran toward the
rebels, the government has said.
The FARC, Latin America's oldest and biggest guerrilla
movement, called for the mediation of a committee formed by an
envoy from the French government, a representative of the
International Committee of the Red Cross and former Colombian
Senator Piedad Cordoba.
The drug-funded group has called Langlois "a prisoner of
war" because he was wearing army-issued clothes and bullet-proof
vest.
The FARC, which has battled the government for almost 50
years, has made some gestures toward peace in recent months as a
U.S.-backed offensive batters its front lines, halving its
fighting force and killing top commanders.
President Juan Manuel Santos says he is open to peace talks
only if they cease all attacks against civilian and military
targets and stop kidnapping.
The group's leadership has pledged to stop taking hostages
for ransom. It has kidnapped thousands of civilians over the
decades to help pay for weapons, food and uniforms.
The FARC is classified as a terrorist group by the United
States and the European Union.
