* Journalist appears at ease with kidnappers
* FARC rebels have vowed to release reporter on Weds.
BOGOTA May 28 Colombian FARC rebels on Monday
released a proof of life video in which a kidnapped French
journalist appeared relaxed while chatting with the guerrilla
fighters that took him hostage a month ago.
French reporter Romeo Langlois was seized on April 28 by
heavily armed members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia during a clash with troops carrying out an anti-drug
raid in Caqueta, a rebel-stronghold in Colombia's south. The
FARC have vowed to free Langlois on Wednesday.
"Go ahead, ask me more questions if you like. ... It's
weird, I usually ask the questions because I'm the journalist,
but it's ok," Langlois tells a female FARC member in the video
aired by Venezuelan based television network Telesur.
Sitting barechested on a bench, the video shows Langlois
chatting amicably with his kidnappers.
"The government has never been fond of me, because I've
always gone to both sides, to gather the opinion of everyone,"
Langlois said.
After taking Langlois hostage, the group criticized the
government for manipulating journalists to turn public opinion
against them.
The video also shows Langlois receiving medical treatment
for a wound in his left arm that he sustained when he was taken
hostage.
Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon said the government is
working closely with the International Committee of the Red
Cross and the French government to facilitate Langlois' release.
The FARC started as a Marxist peasant movement almost 50
years ago, but lately has turned to kidnapping and
drug-trafficking to finance their struggle against the
government.
A U.S. funded crackdown has weakened the rebels in recent
years and they have given signs that they may be willing to
engage in peace talks with the government. However, they have
also stepped up attacks in recent months.
They are suspected for a bomb attack earlier this month
against former interior and justice minister Fernando Londono.
Londono survived the blast, but his driver and a bodyguard were
killed.
FARC guerrillas also ambushed an army unit near the border
with Venezuela last week and killed 12 soldiers.
(Reporting by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Jackie Frank)