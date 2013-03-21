* Talks will resume on April 2
* Conflict has dragged on since 1964
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, March 21 Colombia and the Marxist FARC
rebels have made strides toward striking an accord on land
reform, but still have disagreements to overcome, the
government's lead negotiator said on Thursday at the end of
their latest round of peace talks.
Former Vice President Humberto de la Calle said he hoped
they could settle the issue quickly when they meet again
starting on April 2 and move on to other topics in the latest
bid to end the war, which has dragged on for nearly 50 years.
In a joint communique, the government and the FARC said they
had made enough progress that they had asked the United Nations
office in Colombia to start preparation for a public forum on
their next agenda item, the FARC's future political
participation.
The talks, begun four months ago in Havana, have so far
produced no known major advances, which has prompted complaints
in Colombia they are moving too slowly.
De la Calle said that considering the complexity of the
issues, "the process of construction of an agreement moves ahead
normally, although we would like to advance faster."
The two sides are discussing rural development and land
reform, the first issues on a five-point agenda, with the aim of
addressing the primary cause of the conflict - the South
American country's long history of social inequality and land
ownership concentrated in the hands of a few.
The FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, has
proposed giving a broad swathe of Colombia's land to the poor.
'PROFOUND TRANSFORMATIONS'
While the government has said no land would be taken from
private landowners, de la Calle said it is clear there will be
no peace without addressing the problems of Colombia's rural
poor, including their lack of land for farming.
"Among other actions, profound transformations have to be
pushed forward in the countryside, which is where the conflict
has principally taken place," he said.
Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have
been displaced during Latin America's longest-running
insurgency, a vestige of the Cold War that dates to the FARC's
founding in 1964 as a communist agrarian reform movement.
A number of important issues remain to be resolved,
including the political and legal status of the rebels, ending
the conflict, compensation for war victims and drug trafficking,
which has helped fund the rebels for years.
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos initiated the talks
on the bet that the FARC has been so weakened by a decade-long,
U.S.-backed government offensive that it is ready for peace.
The rebels are estimated to have 9,000 troops who have been
forced into increasingly remote areas.
They are still capable of launching attacks and have done so
after the government rejected a two month long ceasefire the
FARC declared at the beginning of the talks on Nov. 19 in
Havana.
Cuba and Norway, guarantors to the peace, helped organize
the talks after the failure of three previous peace attempts,
the last ending a decade ago. The meetings are being held in a
Havana convention center.
Chile and Venezuela are also assisting. Santos has said he
wants the process ended by November.
(Reporting by Jeff Franks, Rosa Tania Valdes and Nelson Acosta;
Editing by Kevin Gray and Christopher Wilson)