* Talks will resume on April 2
* Conflict has dragged on since 1964
(Updates with FARC news conference)
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, March 21 Colombia and the Marxist FARC
rebels have made strides toward striking an accord on land
reform, but disagreements remain, the two sides said on Thursday
at the end of their latest round of peace talks.
Former Vice President Humberto de la Calle said he hoped
they could settle the issue quickly when they meet again on
April 2, but the rebels said in a news conference they were
still adding proposals, which now number 90, for the government
to consider.
"There's no step backwards. We're always going forward,
advancing slowly if you want to think that way, but also
persistently," FARC lead negotiator Ivan Marquez said after
reading nine new proposals denouncing such things as free-trade
pacts with other countries and the foreign buying of Colombian
land.
Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been
displaced during Latin America's longest-running insurgency, a
vestige of the Cold War that dates to the FARC's founding in
1964 as a communist agrarian reform movement.
In a joint communique, the government and the FARC said they
had made enough progress that they asked the U.N. office in
Colombia to start preparation for a public forum on their next
agenda item, the FARC's future political participation.
The talks, begun four months ago in Havana, have so far
produced no known major advances, which has prompted complaints
in Colombia they are moving too slowly.
De la Calle said that considering the complexity of the
issues, "the process of construction of an agreement moves ahead
normally, although we would like to advance faster."
The two sides are discussing rural development and land
reform, the first issues on a five-point agenda, with the aim of
addressing the primary cause of the conflict - the South
American country's long history of social inequality and land
ownership concentrated in the hands of a few.
The FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, has
proposed giving 20 million hectares (49.4 million acres) of
Colombia's land to the poor and establishing a limit on how much
property big landowners can have.
'PROFOUND TRANSFORMATIONS'
While the government has said no land would be taken from
private landowners, de la Calle said it was clear there would
be no peace without addressing the problems of Colombia's rural
poor, including their lack of land for farming.
"Among other actions, profound transformations have to be
pushed forward in the countryside, which is where the conflict
has principally taken place," he said.
A number of important issues remain to be resolved,
including the political and legal status of the rebels, ending
the conflict, compensation for war victims, and drug
trafficking, which has helped fund the rebels for years.
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos initiated the talks
on the bet that the FARC had been so weakened by a decade-long,
U.S.-backed government offensive that it was ready for peace.
The rebels are estimated to have 9,000 troops who have been
forced into increasingly remote areas.
They are still capable of launching attacks and did so after
the government rejected a two-month long ceasefire the FARC
declared at the beginning of the talks on Nov. 19 in Havana.
Cuba and Norway, guarantors to the peace, helped organize
the talks after the failure of three previous peace attempts,
the last ending a decade ago. The meetings are being held at a
Havana convention center.
Chile and Venezuela are also assisting. Santos has said he
wants the process ended by November.
(Reporting by Jeff Franks, Rosa Tania Valdes and Nelson Acosta;
Editing by Kevin Gray and Peter Cooney)