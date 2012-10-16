* Government negotiators left for Norway in afternoon
* Talks aim to end nearly five decades of conflict
By Luis Jaime Acosta and Balazs Koranyi
BOGOTA/OSLO, Oct 16 Colombia's government and
Marxist rebels will start peace talks as planned on Wednesday in
Oslo in a bid to end nearly half a century of conflict after
logistical problems delayed departure of the delegates,
Colombia's government said.
President Juan Manuel Santos, facing criticism on security
issues, has launched the latest attempt to negotiate a deal with
the leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC)
guerrillas.
"We're leaving now with hope, with moderate optimism. We
don't believe in false expectations," said Humberto de la Calle,
head of the government's negotiating team, before boarding a
plane at a military airport in Bogota with the rest of the team.
"We do believe that there are structural elements that give
hope and the idea that we will bring good news to Colombia."
The two sides agreed in August to begin negotiations in Oslo
in the first two weeks of October before moving to Cuba for the
substantive part of their talks - the latest attempt after
several failed peace negotiations since the 1980s.
It was not immediately clear whether the FARC delegation had
left for Norway. The parties had been expected to arrive in Oslo
last weekend for preliminary meetings, but their departures were
delayed by heavy rains in Colombia and other problems.
De la Calle, a former vice president, said the negotiating
teams would meet behind closed doors on Wednesday to work out
logistics for the official installation and a press conference
on Thursday.
The two parties would move to Havana "very soon" after
meeting in Oslo, he said without elaborating.
He asked the press for patience and discretion and said
information would be provided only through official statements.
FARC leaders have said there were delays in lifting arrest
warrants for some delegates. News reports in Colombia indicated
a conflict about the composition of the FARC delegation,
particularly the inclusion of Dutch national Tanja Nijmeijer.
A spokesman for Interpol said Colombia had asked for the
lifting of so-called "red notices," much like arrest warrants,
on several FARC members.
Colombia controls only its own notices, and there is a "red
notice" filed by the United States for Nijmeijer, alias
Alexandra, which has not been lifted, the spokesman said.
In a statement published on Monday, the FARC insisted it had
the right to select delegation members, and said Nijmeijer would
take part. It is believed she would take part in the Cuban leg
of the talks.
While security has improved since a U.S.-backed offensive
against FARC rebels and drug barons began a decade ago, the
security forces have been unable to land a decisive blow. That
has left Santos vulnerable ahead of elections in 2014.
Negotiations in Oslo are expected to focus on laying the
groundwork for the later discussions in Cuba, which would focus
mainly on land, drugs and political participation issues.
Norway and Cuba have agreed to act as guarantors at the
talks while representatives from Venezuela and Chile will also
be present.