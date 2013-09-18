Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
BOGOTA, Sept 18 Workers at Colombia's Fenoco railway have reached an agreement with the company for a pay increase of 4.5 percent on average and improved benefits, after 20 days of negotiations, the Sintraime workers union told Reuters on Wednesday.
Fenoco transports about half of Colombia's coal exports to the seaports. The company's main shareholders and users are Goldman Sachs, Glencore Xstrata Plc and U.S.-based Drummond International, each of whom manages their own rolling stock.
"Negotiations were difficult but we have reached an agreement," said Felix Herrera, president of Sintraime, which represents workers in the mining, metallurgy and rail sectors.
He said the agreement was "in the process of being signed."
A Fenoco representative confirmed a deal had been reached.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.