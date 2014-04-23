BOGOTA, April 23 Colombia's financial regulator
said on Wednesday it will increase the proportion of liquid
assets brokerages must hold starting in November, in a bid to
reduce exposure to risk.
The regulator said it will alter, and impose limits on, the
way it measures liquidity risk.
The new rules will require brokerages to hold a big enough
share of liquid assets in their portfolios to offset risk from
cash investments, term deposits and investments in derivatives.
It is the latest in a series of regulatory adjustments in
Latin America's fourth-biggest economy that have been put in
place since the collapse of the Interbolsa brokerage at the end
of 2012 due to liquidity problems rooted in mismanagement and
excessive risk taking.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy;
Editing by Peter Galloway)