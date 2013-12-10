NEW YORK Dec 10 Fitch Ratings on Tuesday upgraded Colombia's foreign currency sovereign credit rating to BBB from BBB-minus, citing improving debt dynamics and "credible and consistent" policies.

The outlook on the credit was revised to stable from positive following the overall upgrade.

"Colombia's medium-term growth prospects remain favorable compared with several of its rating peers and should be supportive of fiscal performance," Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch's move on Colombia brings it in line with Standard & Poor's BBB rating with a stable outlook while Moody's Investors Service rates the Andean nation one notch lower at Baa3 with a positive outlook. Colombia is rated investment grade by all three agencies.