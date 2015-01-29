BOGOTA Jan 29 Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Thursday that the peso, which has lost a fifth of its value against the U.S. dollar in 12 months, was trading at an "adequate" level, one that will boost local manufacturing.

"The dollar's current level is one we consider adequate. It seems to us it is a level that will enable many Colombian companies not only to export, but also very importantly, Colombians will start to favor national products because imports will become very expensive," he said.

The peso has weakened to 2,412 against the dollar largely due to the decline in crude oil prices, which has slashed earnings from the Andean economy's biggest export and is expected to significantly reduce foreign investment.

Analysts expect growth in Latin America's fourth biggest economy to slow this year to 3.9 percent versus the 4.7 percent forecast for last year, due to the drop in oil prices.

The board of Colombia's central bank is seen holding the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.5 percent for a fifth straight month on Friday. It has so far not adopted any measures to curb the weakening of the peso, which fell around 12 percent in December alone.