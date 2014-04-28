BOGOTA, April 28 Colombia will reduce gas
exports to Venezuela to ensure it has enough fuel to run its
power plants, the energy minister said on Monday, with the
threat that dry weather from an imminent El Nino weather anomaly
could cut hydroelectric generation.
Colombia currently exports around 150 million cubic feet of
gas, just over a tenth of average national output, from its
Ballenas field, operated by U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp
and Ecopetrol, to the western side of
neighboring Venezuela.
"What we're looking for is to guarantee sufficient
availability of this fuel to the thermal stations," Colombian
Energy Minister Amylkar Acosta told journalists, without
revealing by how much the exports would be reduced.
"Whenever we have a surplus after attending to internal
demand, which is the priority, there will be no problem to then
supply this surplus gas to Venezuela," he said.
Colombia's government warned last week that an El Nino
weather anomaly in the second half of the year could lead to
droughts and lower water levels at hydroelectric dams, which
provide about two-thirds of the Andean nation's electricity.
El Nino - a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the
Pacific - affects wind patterns and can trigger floods and
drought in different parts of the globe, curbing food supply. It
tends to bring dryness to Colombia while increasing
precipitation farther to the south in Brazil.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Peter Murphy;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)