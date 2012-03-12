By Brian Ellsworth
BOGOTA, March 12 Colombian drivers on
Monday called for a one-day boycott of filling stations to
pressure for lower gasoline prices in a country that has one of
Latin America's fastest-growing oil industries.
Colombians are irate at increases in government-controlled
gasoline prices while energy companies are flocking to the
country's oilfields and production has nearly doubled in five
years.
The boycott came just days after riot police used tear gas
in the capital to disperse demonstrators who smashed bus windows
and attacked bus stations to protest against poor public
transportation services in Bogota.
"If Colombia really is in an oil boom, (the government)
shouldn't be worried about losing revenue because this
exploration will give it new production," said Senator Alexandra
Moreno, of the centrist MIRA party, who has backed the effort.
"The government should take pity on Colombians and lower the
price."
Gasoline prices in Bogota are set at 8,912 pesos or about
$5.00 per gallon compared with an average of around $3.80 per
gallon in the United States. Back in 2004, drivers paid some
4,400 pesos per gallon in Bogota.
Moreno said the government could quickly lower gas prices at
the pump by eliminating taxes of around 2,000 pesos or $1.13,
per gallon. Drivers, united by social networks such as Facebook,
also want the government to change the formula for calculating
monthly price increases.
The number of drivers filling up "dropped a lot, I'd say by
around 80 percent," said Elkin Guerrero, 38, an attendant at a
service station in well-to-do northern Bogota, when asked about
the effects of the boycott.
"The protest is a good idea, with all the oil companies we
have here there's no way to justify these prices," he said.
The country's principal organization of service stations did
not provide any details on how sales had been affected. The
energy ministry had no immediate comment.
Colombia's gasoline price contrasts with neighboring
Venezuela, where the fuel sells at close to 6 cents per gallon -
driving a lucrative cross-border fuel smuggling trade.
A U.S. backed-security initiative to crack down on Marxist
guerrillas and right-wing paramilitaries has brought in a flood
of foreign investment to oil fields in areas that were once
beyond the reach of the law.
Twitter users in Colombia decried the prices in tweets to
the hashtag #notanqueo meaning "I won't fill up."
"It's outrageous that we have to pay double for something
that's abundant, in other less privileged countries they pay
much less!" tweeted user Saby_S.
Other Twitter users joked that they too had joined the
boycott by riding bicycles.
(Additional reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Eric
Walsh)