BOGOTA, March 12 Colombian drivers on Monday called for a one-day boycott of filling stations to pressure for lower gasoline prices in a country that has one of Latin America's fastest-growing oil industries.

Colombians are irate at increases in government-controlled gasoline prices while energy companies are flocking to the country's oilfields and production has nearly doubled in five years.

The boycott came just days after riot police used tear gas in the capital to disperse demonstrators who smashed bus windows and attacked bus stations to protest against poor public transportation services in Bogota.

"If Colombia really is in an oil boom, (the government) shouldn't be worried about losing revenue because this exploration will give it new production," said Senator Alexandra Moreno, of the centrist MIRA party, who has backed the effort.

"The government should take pity on Colombians and lower the price."

Gasoline prices in Bogota are set at 8,912 pesos or about $5.00 per gallon compared with an average of around $3.80 per gallon in the United States. Back in 2004, drivers paid some 4,400 pesos per gallon in Bogota.

Moreno said the government could quickly lower gas prices at the pump by eliminating taxes of around 2,000 pesos or $1.13, per gallon. Drivers, united by social networks such as Facebook, also want the government to change the formula for calculating monthly price increases.

The number of drivers filling up "dropped a lot, I'd say by around 80 percent," said Elkin Guerrero, 38, an attendant at a service station in well-to-do northern Bogota, when asked about the effects of the boycott.

"The protest is a good idea, with all the oil companies we have here there's no way to justify these prices," he said.

The country's principal organization of service stations did not provide any details on how sales had been affected. The energy ministry had no immediate comment.

Colombia's gasoline price contrasts with neighboring Venezuela, where the fuel sells at close to 6 cents per gallon - driving a lucrative cross-border fuel smuggling trade.

A U.S. backed-security initiative to crack down on Marxist guerrillas and right-wing paramilitaries has brought in a flood of foreign investment to oil fields in areas that were once beyond the reach of the law.

Twitter users in Colombia decried the prices in tweets to the hashtag #notanqueo meaning "I won't fill up."

"It's outrageous that we have to pay double for something that's abundant, in other less privileged countries they pay much less!" tweeted user Saby_S.

Other Twitter users joked that they too had joined the boycott by riding bicycles. (Additional reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Eric Walsh)