By Nelson Bocanegra BOGOTA, Dec 16 Colombia's economy grew 4.4 percent in the third quarter versus a year ago, the fastest expansion in more than a year, and a level that may prompt the central bank to hold the benchmark lending rate steady this week, according to a Reuters survey on Monday. The growth number would be more than the 4.2 percent registered in the second quarter and higher than the third quarter of 2012 when the economy expanded 2.9 percent. Gross domestic product could grow 0.45 percent in the third quarter versus the second quarter, according to 31 analysts polled. The government will release GDP data on Thursday. Improved growth in the July through September period would come on the back of a boost in the construction, agriculture and financial sectors. A slowdown in retail and mining and a contraction in the industrial sector may have crimped even better growth. Economists boosted their forecasts for GDP growth following strong data last week from public works, which rose 18 percent in the three-month period against the same quarter a year earlier. Those better-than-expected numbers may help GDP expand 4 percent overall this year, analysts forecast, more than the 3.8 percent they predicted in a September poll, but still well below the 4.5 percent seen by the government. As a result, all but one analyst expects the central bank to hold the benchmark lending rate steady at 3.25 percent for a ninth consecutive month on Friday. One sees a half point cut in borrowing costs to 2.75 percent. "If growth turns out as expected we don't see the need to modify," said Angela Buitrago, an analyst at brokerage Afin, who expected the rate to remain at 3.25 percent. RISK CHANGE Still, the balance of risks changed after the central bank released the minutes of last month's monetary policy meeting last week. The minutes revealed that some of the seven-member board considered there could be room for additional monetary measures if inflation drops further and economic growth remains steady or weakens. While the minutes did not specifically say that would mean a rate cut, some economists interpreted it that way. "Although last week we described in detail a number of factors leading us to expect stability in monetary policy, we recognize that the content of the published minutes changes our view," Bancolombia said in a note to investors. "Therefore, we do not rule out a cut of 25 basis points in the rate next week." Economists also expect inflation to accelerate 0.19 percent in December versus an increase of 0.09 percent in the same month of 2012. Expectations for full year inflation slipped to 1.91 percent from 2.25 percent in the November poll. The central bank has a inflation target of between 2 percent and 4 percent. Following are the results of the survey: GDP GDP CPI CPI ENTITY 3RD QTR END 2013 DEC 2013 MORGAN STANLEY 3.60 2.75 N.A. 2.40 CAPITAL ECONOMICS 3.80 3.25 N.A. 1.80 PROFESIONALES DE BOLSA 3.80 3.25 0.18 1.85 ASESORES EN VALORES 3.90 3.25 0.15 1.82 ANIF 4.00 3.25 N.A. N.A. BofAML 4.00 3.25 N.A. 2.00 CREDIT SUISSE 4.00 3.25 N.A. N.A. NOMURA SECURITIES 4.00 3.25 N.A. N.A. 4CAST INC 4.20 3.25 0.25 1.92 CITIBANK 4.20 3.25 0.08 1.75 ACCIONES Y VALORES 4.30 3.25 0.12 1.79 CORREDORES ASOCIADOS 4.30 3.25 0.23 1.90 SKANDIA 4.30 3.25 0.13 1.78 GRUPO HELM 4.33 3.25 0.15 1.80 BANCOLOMBIA 4.40 3.25 N.A. N.A. GLOBAL SECURITIES 4.40 3.25 0.17 1.85 ALLIANZ 4.50 3.25 0.24 1.92 BANCO CORPBANCA 4.50 3.25 0.09 1.76 DEUTSHE BANK 4.50 3.25 N.A. N.A. ASOBANCARIA 4.52 3.25 0.34 2.02 ALIANZA VALORES 4.60 3.25 0.29 1.94 BBVA COLOMBIA 4.60 3.25 0.24 1.91 BANCO DE BOGOTA 4.70 3.25 0.15 1.82 BTG PACTUAL 4.80 3.25 0.27 1.94 CORFICOLOMBIANA 4.80 3.25 0.28 1.95 ULTRABURSATILES 4.80 3.25 0.30 1.98 BARCLAYS CAPITAL 5.00 3.25 0.23 1.91 CREDICORP CAPITAL 5.00 3.25 0.18 1.85 AFIN N.A. 3.25 0.18 1.85 BANCO POPULAR N.A. 3.25 0.20 1.96 BNP PARIBAS N.A. 3.25 N.A. 2.10 Total Surveyed 31 31 31 31 Median 4.37 3.25 0.19 1.91 Average 4.35 3.25 0.20 1.91 Mode 4.00 3.25 0.18 1.85 Standard Deviation 0.37 0.09 0.07 0.13 Maximum 5.00 3.25 0.34 2.40 Minimum 3.60 2.75 0.08 1.75