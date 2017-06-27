UPDATE 2-German bond yields pull back from peaks as ECB cools taper talk
* BOE's Carney says to debate rate hike in coming months (Updates throughout)
BOGOTA, June 27 Grupo Aval, Colombia's largest holding company, will issue 400 billion pesos ($132.9 million) in local bonds on Wednesday, the company said.
The paper will come due in three years with a maximum yield of inflation plus 3.10 percent and in 25 years with a yield of inflation plus 4.40 percent.
Money raised from the bonds will go toward working capital, among other expenses, Grupo Aval said in a statement to the financial regulator on Tuesday.
($1 = 3,010.68 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* BOE's Carney says to debate rate hike in coming months (Updates throughout)
* SAYS COMPLETES PLACEMENT OF 2.8 MILLION SERIES BO-002R-02 BONDS IN FULL WITH PLACEMENT PRICE OF RUB 1,000 PER BOND Source text: http://bit.ly/2uiEHNS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Republican-led Senate would ultimately prevail in passing legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the 2010 healthcare law passed under his predecessor, former Democratic president Barack Obama.