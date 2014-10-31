BRIEF-Investar Holding Corp announces pricing of subordinated notes offering
* Investar Holding Corporation announces pricing of subordinated notes offering
BOGOTA Oct 31 GrupoSura, a Colombian holding company, said on Friday that net profit fell 49 percent in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier, when it booked non-recurring income from the sale of some pension assets.
GrupoSura's net profit reached 124.2 billion pesos ($60.5 million) in the quarter versus 244.2 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the financial regulator.
Last year GrupoSura sold 7.5 percent of pension fund AFP Proteccion and received additional dividend funds from two units, which accounted for the fall in this year's profit, the company said.
Net profit between January and September dropped 8.9 percent to 540 billion pesos ($267.4 million) from the year earlier.
GrupoSura provides pension, savings and investment services in Mexico, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, El Salvador, Panama and the Dominican Republic. ($1 = 2,050.52 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Investar Holding Corporation announces pricing of subordinated notes offering
* Sees FY 2017 operating income to be 2.7 billion won and revenue to be 50 billion won
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spotlight: China Credit Derivatives https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894966 SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, March 21 (Fitch) Recent measures introduced to kick-start China's credit derivative market are a step forward, but are likely to only result in a gradual market expansion in line with broader economic reforms, says Fitch Ratings. The country's derivative market remains constrained by regulatory issues that