BOGOTA Oct 31 Colombian investment group GrupoSura SIS.CN will bring minority partners including the International Finance Corp into its $3.7 billion purchase of ING Groep's ING.AS (ING.N) Latin American assets, company president David Bojanini said on Monday.

GrupoSura began issuing $2.1 billion worth of preferred stock on Monday to finance the deal. While it has the cash flow and bank loans to pay for the rest, it has chosen to bring in IFC, the investment arm of the World Bank, and other unnamed parties to cover up to 25 percent of the deal.

"There are another two or three co-investors who also wish to participate and they'll also be a part of financing this investment," Bojanini said.

Minority investors would account for no more than 25 percent of total investment in the ING asset purchase, Andres Bernal, GrupoSura's vice-president for investment, told Reuters.

The stock offer, managed by the Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno, the holding company that controls GrupoSura, was set at 32.500 pesos ($17.44) per share, a 3.1 percent premium over the average price of the previous month.

Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno agreed to buy the pension, insurance and investment funds of Dutch bancassurer ING in Latin America for $3.7 billion in July in the largest-ever deal by a Colombian company.

GrupoSura stock was down 3.2 percent to 32,800 pesos in morning trade on the Colombian stock exchange. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Edited by Julia Symmes Cobb and Gerald E. McCormick)