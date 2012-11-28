* Nicaragua expects Colombia to abide by court ruling
* Colombia, Nicaragua warships are in the area
* Santos calls for national unity
By Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, Nov 28 Colombia has withdrawn from a
treaty that binds it to the U.N. International Court of Justice
in anger at a ruling that shifts some of its resource-rich
waters to Nicaragua, President Juan Manuel Santos said on
Wednesday.
The Hague-based court last week reduced an expanse of sea
belonging to Colombia, drawing a demarcation line in favor of
Nicaragua even while saying a cluster of disputed islands in the
western Caribbean belonged to Colombia and not to Managua.
The decision set off a scramble in Bogota to see how to
overturn the verdict and avoid diplomatic conflict with
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, who sent ships to the area.
Santos has ordered the Colombian navy to remain in the
waters granted to Managua.
"The highest national interests demand that territorial and
maritime limits are set by agreements as has always been the
case in Colombian judicial tradition, and not via rulings
uttered by the International Court of Justice," Santos said.
"This is the moment for national unity. This is the moment
that the country has to unite."
The 1948 treaty, known as the Bogota Pact, recognizes ICJ
rulings to find peaceful solutions to signatories' conflicts.
Leaving the pact would mean Colombia is not obliged to heed
the court's ruling on any potential bids by Nicaragua to seek
additional territory, the government has said.
But its withdrawal would not have a retroactive effect, and
it would be obliged to comply with last week's ruling.
Ortega has said he expects Colombia to recognize the court
decision, which is binding, but experts have said Colombia may
reject it and seek to negotiate a new border pact.
Colombia's withdrawal "doesn't influence under any
circumstance" the court's ruling, Carlos Arguello, Managua's
representative at the Hague, told reporters.
"TEMPER TANTRUM"
The Hague's ruling set off alarms farther afield as the
court will hear arguments next week on a maritime dispute
between Chile and Peru, which could potentially award a swathe
of Pacific Ocean under Chilean sovereignty to its northern
neighbor.
"Chile has been, and always will be, a country that fully
respects international law," Foreign Minister Alfredo Moreno
said on Wednesday in the northern Chilean city of Arica, which
was Peruvian until the 19th century.
In Colombia, Santos has not yet said whether he will accept
the latest ICJ decision, which Nicaragua presented to the Hague
in 2001. He expressed anger at the changes, saying the ruling
had "omissions, mistakes, excesses, inconsistencies."
Santos highlighted other countries that have taken similar
decisions, including Norway, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Nicaragua's continental shelf and economic exclusion zone in
the Caribbean was increased by the court ruling, giving it
access to potential underwater oil and gas deposits as well as
fishing rights.
In 2007, the court ruled in the long-running dispute between
the two countries that three large islands of San Andres,
Providencia and Santa Catalina belonged to Colombia.
"The ICJ is not a biased court and it followed established
principles," said William Schabas, professor of law at Middlesex
University in the United Kingdom.
"In the long run the ICJ only benefits Colombia, and it's a
shame they throw what amounts to an international law
temper-tantrum like this," he said.