BOGOTA May 17 Industrial production in Colombia
fell 0.9 percent in March versus the same month last year, the
first time in more than two years that the Andean nation has
seen a decline in output.
The drop was caused by a slowdown in the refining, chemical
and auto sectors, the DANE statistics agency said in a
statement. The last time that industrial output fell was October
2009.
"The result was surprising on the downside, but it's too
soon to be alarmist," said Julian Marquez, an economist with
Interbolsa, Colombia's biggest brokerage.
"Things should pick up again soon."
Colombia's industrial output had been growing strongly on
the back of brisk economic growth, which has attracted a flood
of foreign investment in its oil and mining sectors in the past
few years.
(Reporting By Helen Murphy and Eduardo Garcia; editing by M.D.
Golan)