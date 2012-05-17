* Maintenance at 2 refineries may be to blame
* Rebel attacks on pipelines also behind slowdown
By Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, May 17 Colombia's industrial output fell
in March for the first time in more than two years as sharp
declines in oil refining and auto making dragged down overall
manufacturing, the statistics agency said on Thursday.
Output fell 0.9 percent versus the same month last year, the
first decline since October 2009. Oil refinery production
dropped 15.8 percent in March. Chemical output slipped 7.6
percent and auto industry production fell 7.2 percent.
Economists and government sources attributed the decline to
programmed maintenance work at the Barrancabermeja and Cartagena
refineries run by state-run oil company Ecopetrol, and attacks
on two of its oil pipelines.
"These two factors cut 1 percentage point from total
growth," s aid Julian Marquez, an economist with Interbolsa,
Colombia's biggest brokerage.
"Without that, industrial production would have been up."
Colombia's industrial output had been growing steadily on
the back of a brisk economy, which has attracted a flood of
foreign investment into its oil and mining sectors over the past
few years.
"The result was surprising on the downside, but things
should pick up again soon," said Marquez.
The Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline was shut down last week
after a bomb attack blamed on the Marxist FARC rebel group.
According to Ecopetrol, the Transandino pipeline also suffered
an attack recently that disrupted crude transportation.
The FARC is at its weakest point in decades following a U.S.
backed offensive. In recent months, however, the drug-funded
group has carried out numerous attacks on oil and mining
infrastructure in remote jungle areas.
The group is to blame for 84 attacks against pipelines last
year, up from 31 attacks they allegedly carried out in 2010,
according to government figures.
