BRIEF-Fitch revises UK non-life company market insurance sector outlook to negative
* Fitch revises UK non-life company market insurance sector outlook to negative
BOGOTA Oct 5 Colombia's consumer price inflation in September was 0.29 percent, unchanged from the same month a year ago, the government said on Saturday.
The increase, driven mainly by housing, food and healthcare costs, was higher than market expectations. A Reuters survey of analysts had predicted inflation for September of 0.16 percent.
The cumulative inflation rate from January through September was 2.16 percent, down from 2.32 percent in the same period of 2012. Twelve-month inflation through September was 2.27 percent versus 3.08 percent in the prior 12-month period.
Housing costs increased 0.49 percent in September and food, which has a nearly 30 percent weighting in the calculation of consumer price inflation, rose 0.38 percent while healthcare costs rose 0.31 percent.
Education-related costs rose 0.14 percent, entertainment by 0.11 percent and clothing 0.01 percent. Communications costs fell overall by 0.04 percent.
Colombia's inflation rate for calendar 2012 was 2.44 percent, close to the lower end of the central bank's target range of between 2 and 4 percent, which has remained the same for 2013.
Relatively low inflation has enabled the bank to lop 200 basis points off the benchmark interest rate since July last year, then hold it at 3.25 percent for six straight months so far.
* Fitch revises UK non-life company market insurance sector outlook to negative
* Longer-dated U.S. yields reach 11-week highs * Rate-hike bets pin shorter-dated yields near 7-1/2 year peaks * ECB signals less urgency for more monetary stimulus * Upcoming 30-year supply to sell at highest yield since 2014 (Update market action, add background, quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday with longer-dated yields hovering at their highest levels in about 11 weeks, in step with their German counterparts
SAO PAULO, March 9 Assets under management by Brazilian wealth managers increased by a fifth last year as financial markets rallied, industry regulator Anbima said on Thursday, a sign of increased investor confidence in Latin America's largest economy.