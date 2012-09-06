BOGOTA, Sept 5 Colombia's consumer prices rose 0.04 percent in August while inflation for the 12 months was 3.11 percent, the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday. In a Reuters poll last week, economists saw inflation at 0.04 percent for the month and 3.1 percent for the 12 months.Colombia's central bank cut the benchmark lending rate at its last meeting by a quarter point to 4.75 percent in a bid to stimulate economic growth as inflation eased. The bank has set a 2012 inflation target of between 2 percent and 4 percent. Here is the breakdown of consumer prices over the year: MoM YoY August +0.04% +3.11% July -0.02% +3.03% June +0.08% +3.20% May +0.30% +3.44% April +0.14% +3.43% March +0.12% +3.40% February +0.61% +3.55% January +0.73% +3.54% December +0.42% +3.73% November +0.14% +3.96% October +0.19% +4.02% September +0.31% +3.73% August -0.03% +3.27%