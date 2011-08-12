* 2011, 2012 inflation forecasts unchanged from last poll

* Central Bank has hiked rates for six months straight

* Colombian peso seen weaker by year-end - survey (Adds details, background)

BOGOTA, Aug 12 Colombia's consumer prices are forecast rising 0.13 percent in August, versus 0.11 percent in the same month last year, according to a central bank poll of analysts released on Friday.

The poll of 39 analysts showed that inflation for the full year 2011 was expected at 3.30 percent, while inflation for 2012 was seen at 3.39 percent -- both forecasts were unchanged from the previous month's poll.

Colombia's consumer prices rose 0.14 percent in July, the government's statistics agency said last week, slightly above market expectations. [ID:nN1E774223]

The central bank has raised interest rates six times this year, from a historic low of 3 percent to the current 4.50 percent, in an effort to ward off inflationary pressures and keep the economy from overheating.

The poll showed expectations that Colombia's peso COP2=STFX would weaken against the U.S. dollar from its current level by the end of the year. The peso is seen ending the year at 1,802.92 from a close of 1,788.80 on Thursday.

Colombia has recouped investment-grade credit ratings this year, passed a series of fiscal reforms in Congress, and is attracting strong investment inflows in the mining and oil sectors that have pushed the peso up against the dollar.

