* 2011, 2012 inflation forecasts unchanged from last poll
* Central Bank has hiked rates for six months straight
* Colombian peso seen weaker by year-end - survey
BOGOTA, Aug 12 Colombia's consumer prices are
forecast rising 0.13 percent in August, versus 0.11 percent in
the same month last year, according to a central bank poll of
analysts released on Friday.
The poll of 39 analysts showed that inflation for the full
year 2011 was expected at 3.30 percent, while inflation for
2012 was seen at 3.39 percent -- both forecasts were unchanged
from the previous month's poll.
Colombia's consumer prices rose 0.14 percent in July, the
government's statistics agency said last week, slightly above
market expectations. [ID:nN1E774223]
The central bank has raised interest rates six times this
year, from a historic low of 3 percent to the current 4.50
percent, in an effort to ward off inflationary pressures and
keep the economy from overheating.
The poll showed expectations that Colombia's peso
COP2=STFX would weaken against the U.S. dollar from its
current level by the end of the year. The peso is seen ending
the year at 1,802.92 from a close of 1,788.80 on Thursday.
Colombia has recouped investment-grade credit ratings this
year, passed a series of fiscal reforms in Congress, and is
attracting strong investment inflows in the mining and oil
sectors that have pushed the peso up against the dollar.
(Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)