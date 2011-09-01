* Consumer prices up 0.14 percent in July
* Poll forecasts 2011 inflation within Cenbank target
* Cenbank paused six-month rate hike cycle in August
By Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, Sept 1 Colombia's consumer prices are
forecast to rise 0.11 percent in August, slowing down from 0.14
percent increase a month earlier, according to average estimate
of analysts surveyed by Reuters,
The range of forecasts among the 36 analysts polled went
from no increase in the August consumer price index to as high
as to a 0.21 percent increase.
Colombia's consumer prices rose 0.14 percent in July, the
government's statistics agency said last month, slightly above
market expectations. [ID:nN1E774223]
Inflation for all of 2011 was expected at 3.32 percent, the
poll showed, up from the 3.30 percent forecast in July's poll,
but still within the central bank's target range of between 2
percent and 4 percent.
Those polled saw 2012 inflation at 3.42 percent, up from
3.37 percent in the previous poll.
Colombia's central bank paused its tightening cycle last
month after six straight months of interest rate hikes, citing
concerns over turbulence in global financial markets and its
possible impact on economic growth. [ID:nN1E77I0ZA]
Colombia has grappled with the dilemma of whether to raise
rates to combat inflation. Higher rates have made their assets
more attractive, stoked their domestic currencies and made
exports less competitive.
A central bank poll of 39 analysts issued last month
forecast Colombia's consumer prices rising 0.13 percent in
August. [ID:nN1E77B0W8]
