BOGOTA Oct 12 Colombia's consumer prices were forecast to rise 0.10 percent in October compared with a fall of 0.09 percent in the same month last year, according to a central bank poll of 38 analysts released on Wednesday.

Inflation for full-year 2011 was seen at 3.43 percent, the poll showed, up from the 3.21 percent forecast during the last survey a month ago.

Analysts on average projected consumer prices to rise 3.37 percent in 2012, slightly down from an inflation forecast of 3.38 percent in last month's poll.

When projecting interest rates, 36 of 39 analysts expected the central bank would keep its benchmark overnight lending rate steady at 4.50 percent at its next meeting on Oct. 28.

After six straight increases earlier this year, the monetary authority has kept rates steady in the past two meetings due to the uncertain global economic outlook.

While the United States struggles with high unemployment and the risk of falling back into recession, emerging market countries such as Colombia have seen their economies grow briskly since the global credit crisis, helped by domestic demand.