BOGOTA, Sept 13 Colombia's central bank is seen holding interest rates at 4.50 percent at its next policy meeting at the end of September, according to almost every analyst in a bank survey released on Tuesday.

Latin America's central banks are expected to put their aggressive interest rate hikes on hold, with Peru, Chile and Colombia pausing tightening cycles recently and Brazil surprising markets with a 50-basis-point rate cut.

Thirty-seven of 38 analysts polled by Colombia's central bank saw the monetary authority keeping its rate steady at its Sept. 30 meeting.

Experts estimated the rate would be between 4.5 percent and 5.25 percent by year's end -- a slightly narrower range of expectations than in the survey last month.

Consumer prices are forecast to edge up 0.01 percent in September, versus a 0.14 percent fall in the same month last year, according to the poll.

Inflation for full-year 2011 was expected at 3.21 percent, down from 3.30 percent at the last poll, while for 2012 the rate was seen dropping slightly to 3.38 percent compared with 3.39 percent previously, the survey showed.

In August, Colombia's consumer prices unexpectedly edged down 0.03 percent, putting the 12-month inflation rate at 3.27 percent and underscoring bets the bank may hold rates at its upcoming meeting and for the next few months.

With the outlook for the U.S. and European economies worsening, Colombia's central bank held interest rates steady in August after six straight months of hikes aimed at keeping a lid on prices and preventing the economy from overheating.

Brazil and Chile are seen cutting rates in the next months in a reversal of monetary policies in place for much of the last year and a half, polls showed on Monday. [ID:nS1E78B18G]

"The impact of the recent global economic developments on the real business cycle of most countries across Latin America has been minor, but the change in the monetary stance has been clear and consistent," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

"Central banks have been showing increasing levels of apprehension with regards to the global backdrop and have shifted the bias going forward from further tightening to a broadly neutral stance." (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)