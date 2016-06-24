BOGOTA, June 24 Colombia is seeking $9 billion to fund the remainder of its ambitious infrastructure plan, after raising $4 billion in investments for the initial phase, the head of the public-private investment group managing the funds said on Friday.

The plan, known as 4G, which includes road, bridge and tunnel projects, is expected to help stimulate growth in Latin America's No. 4 economy, where government revenue has been battered by the global fall in oil prices.

Initial construction on the 28 projects, with a total estimated cost of 47 trillion pesos, will begin this year and is set to finish in 2020.

"The first package was 12 trillion pesos and now the rest is coming, around 24 to 26 trillion pesos that we are beginning to look for," Clemente del Valle, president of National Development Finance, the public-private investment group tasked with managing the funds, said in an interview.

Official sources said additional bonds will be issued in the coming weeks to fund the projects, but it was not known which companies would participate. Goldman Sachs structured two bond issues that raised funding for the first phase.

Some of the funding will come from the government's sale of energy generator Isagen, del Valle said. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra,; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by David Gregorio)