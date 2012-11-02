RPT-COLUMN-China's giant aluminium machine cranks up again: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 21 Global aluminium output was running at an annualised pace of 62.0 million tonnes in January, a new all-time record.
BOGOTA Nov 2 Colombia's stock exchange suspended trading of Grupo Interbolsa's shares for five working days after the country's regulator took over the group's stock brokerage arm, traders said citing a statement from the bourse.
The group includes insurance and investment arms, but the regulator's move only affected the brokerage. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LONDON, Feb 21 Global aluminium output was running at an annualised pace of 62.0 million tonnes in January, a new all-time record.
LONDON, Feb 21 Brent futures prices for the second quarter have risen strongly in recent days suggesting traders expect the oil market to move into deficit earlier or that a squeeze is underway.
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.