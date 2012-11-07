* Government rules out broader market problems
* Colombia expects record foreign investment this year
* Central bank provides extra liquidity to brokerages
By Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, Nov 7 Troubled Colombian brokerage
Interbolsa will be liquidated and its assets sold to pay
investors and other obligations, Finance Minister Mauricio
Cardenas said on Wednesday, a move that prompted the central
bank to shore up the market with additional cash.
While the government insists it is a one-time case, due to
poor management by Interbolsa, rather than representative of any
wider liquidity problems in Latin America's No. 4 economy, the
central bank said it will ensure cash flow to brokerages and
maintain liquidity in the market.
The financial market regulator intervened on Friday after
the brokerage failed to make a scheduled 20 billion pesos ($11
million) payment to a local bank.
Interbolsa, the Andean nation's biggest brokerage with about
50,000 clients and one-third of daily operations on the stock
market, on Tuesday ceded control of its local bond portfolio to
Bancolombia SA.
The speedy decision to liquidate Interbolsa indicates a lack
of market confidence in the brokerage, said Cardenas, ruling out
broader problems in Colombia's financial markets.
Market players have so far reacted with caution over
Interbolsa's woes, agreeing it is probably an isolated case but
also staying alert to any signs of a spillover to other
financial institutions and contagion from perceived risk.
The market watchdog had previously said it would study
Interbolsa's books and make a decision within two months.
"The regulator's move this morning is a strong move - it
sends a clear message to the market that whatever they found is
not acceptable and on those grounds action needs to be taken
immediately," said Rupert Stebbings, managing director of Celfin
Capital in Medellin.
"It's a short sharp shock but this is a market that in terms
of the financial strength has proven itself to be very resilient
during the recent years of global crisis," said Stebbings.
Still, central bank official Hernando Vargas said on
Wednesday the monetary authority would provide extra liquidity
to brokerages via repurchase agreements backed by corporate debt
holdings and "preserve general liquidity in the economy."
The regulator has been keeping an eye on brokerages and
their liquidity for the last several weeks, said Gerardo
Hernandez, who heads the market watchdog.
The liquidation does not impact Interbolsa's parent company
Grupo Interbolsa.
PROTECTING THE MARKET
Cardenas told reporters the liquidation announcement came
after Fogafin, a state-run guarantees fund, questioned the
"viability" of Interbolsa in a letter to the regulator.
"There is a lack of confidence on the part of agents that
provide liquidity to Interbolsa," he said. "This is the best
form of protecting the interests of Colombia's financial
market."
The government blames Interbolsa's cash flow problems on
poor management - which began when it became too dependent on
liquidity from repurchase agreements tied to the price of shares
- and insists Colombia remains attractive to investors.
Colombia's capital markets have risen steadily over the past
several years as a U.S.-backed offensive against Marxist rebels
and right-wing paramilitaries made the nation safer for
business. Local companies are increasingly going public to tap
local resources for investment abroad.
Foreign direct investment this year is expected to reach a
record $17 billion, mostly in the oil and mining sectors. In
2002, when many international investors rejected Colombia
because of the violence caused by decades of war, the economy
attracted just $2 billion.
"I don't think there's any danger to the financial system,
but when this sort of thing happens the situation gets bigger
simply due to contagion of that concern," said the manager of a
financial entity who asked that his name not be used.
Cardenas said investors with shares and other securities
managed by Interbolsa will be able to shift them to other
brokerages. Interbolsa on Tuesday handed management of 1.6
trillion pesos ($875 million) of local Treasury bonds, known as
TES, to Bancolombia, the nation's biggest bank by assets.
The market regulator last took control of an entity in 2011,
when it liquidated the Proyectar Valores brokerage over poor
management.