BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy plans to acquire hotel mgt firm for 1.46 bln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire hotel management firm for 1.46 billion yuan ($212.30 million) in Beijing
BOGOTA Nov 16 Colombian regulators on Friday ordered the reorganization of Grupo Interbolsa after its stock brokerage, the largest in the Andean country, collapsed earlier this month.
The Superintendent of Societies, which monitors publicly-traded companies, said that if a reorganization is not successful, the company would be liquidated. It set a time limit of six months.
Grupo Interbolsa includes insurance and investment arms. The downfall of its stock brokerage was caused by the inability to make a payment due to a liquidity squeeze. (Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)
* Says it plans to acquire hotel management firm for 1.46 billion yuan ($212.30 million) in Beijing
LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza has launched a €1.25bn government guaranteed bond, having received orders of around €2.5bn, according to a lead.
MOSCOW, Feb 20 A consortium led by Russian oil major Rosneft plans to finally complete its $12.9 billion acquisition of India's Essar Oil next month, two Russian sources close to the deal told Reuters.