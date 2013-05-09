* Lawmaker accuses Interbolsa of money laundering
* Another 11 brokerages under investigation, lawmaker says
* Minister calls for tighter regulations in capital market
By Eduardo Garcia
BOGOTA, May 9 Colombian Finance Minister
Mauricio Cardenas on Thursday described the collapsed Interbolsa
brokerage as a "launderette" and a "sewer" after accusations
from a lower house lawmaker that it laundered cash from drug
cartels and Marxist FARC rebels.
Interbolsa, the largest brokerage in the fast-growing Andean
country, was intervened and dissolved in November following a
liquidity problem that left it unable to make $11 million in
scheduled bank payments.
A criminal investigation by the Attorney General's office is
under way to establish whether there were possible conflicts of
interest, share price manipulation and "hiding" of information
by the brokerage.
But lawmaker Simon Gaviria on Wednesday went a step further,
accusing Interbolsa of laundering money from drug cartels, crime
gangs and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC,
the Marxist group that has been waging war against the state for
five decades.
Gaviria, head of the Liberal Party and son of former
President Cesar Gaviria, said another 11 brokerages are being
investigated by United States authorities for money laundering.
Gaviria declined to name his sources, saying that he did not
want to harm the ongoing investigations.
"There is money with links to the FARC, (Mexican drug boss)
Chapo Guzman, the (criminal group) Oficina de Envigado, among
others. The investigations are ongoing, and we could see some
arrests that may lead to extraditions in relation to these
activities," Gaviria said.
Interbolsa could have been used to launder money coming from
bribes paid in exchange for public contracts, Gaviria said,
claiming Interbolsa used subsidiaries outside Colombia as well
as ghost companies for the illicit operations.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas, who attended the hearing
in Congress alongside Central Bank head Jose Dario Uribe, said
he was aware that Interbolsa had been accused of manipulating
share prices and channeling money to tax havens.
"But what we heard yesterday was another thing, it suggested
(Interbolsa) was a launderette to, among other groups, cartels
that won contracts," Cardenas told local radio.
"The attorney's office will have to clarify that ... but
what strikes me the most is that every time you dig into this
Interbolsa thing, you find more and more irregularities."
No one at Interbolsa's headquarters in Bogota was available
for comment on Thursday afternoon. Reuters also tried to contact
a company lawyer, but he could not be reached.
ONGOING INVESTIGATIONS
The Inspector General's Office is also gathering evidence to
see whether government bodies or ministries failed to properly
monitor the brokerage.
Cardenas said that most of the 1.8 trillion pesos ($983
million) worth of assets that Interbolsa managed had already
been returned to the brokerage's clients. He said that
regulations in the stock market will be tightened to prevent
irregularities.
Rupert Stebbings, analyst at Valores Bancolombia in
Medellin, said the accusations were a bit extreme, but that they
should be understood as a warning sign for the market.
"This whole sorry episode needs to serve as a watershed
moment for a market, which in truth has much stricter regulation
than most others in Latin America, to fine tune procedures and
clamp down on various areas."
Colombian regulators in November ordered the reorganization
of Interbolsa SA, the brokerage's parent company, in a
bid to restore confidence in the country's capital markets.
The brokerage had about 50,000 clients and accounted for
about one-third of daily operations on the stock market.
(Additional reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Eduardo
Garcia; Editing by Helen Murphy and Andrea Ricci)