BOGOTA Nov 28 Colombia's inspector general said on Thursday the government's financial regulator had been removed from his post and banned from holding public office for 12 years after the collapse of the country's largest brokerage.

The ruling follows an investigation into whether the financial watchdog failed to properly monitor the brokerage Interbolsa in the months leading up to its financial implosion last year.

Chief regulator Gerardo Hernandez failed to take sufficient measures to protect Interbolsa shareholders and to prevent its collapse, Inspector General Alejandro Ordonez told reporters.

"The financial regulator Gerardo Hernandez was found disciplinarily responsible ... and so we have applied the sanction of being declared generally ineffective for 12 years," said Ordonez, whose office investigates public officials.

The downfall of Interbolsa dented investor confidence in the Andean nation's capital markets when it fell apart a year ago. But its collapse did not lead to broader contagion in the financial system in Latin America's fifth-largest economy.

Colombian authorities liquidated Interbolsa after the brokerage failed to make a scheduled bank payment. A criminal investigation was also opened, citing conflicts of interest, possible share price manipulation and "hiding" information as reasons for the inquest.

The brokerage said it had supported the wrong investment strategy but that the company had in no way deceived its clients or the market.

The financial market regulator took over Interbolsa after it was unable to make a payment due to a liquidity squeeze tied to repurchase agreements.

The brokerage, which had about 50,000 clients, accounted for about one-third of daily operations on the stock market.