(Adds central bank director quote, oil output concern)
By Peter Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA Aug 29 Colombia's central bank raised
its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point on
Friday for the fifth straight month to keep a lid on inflation
as growth quickens, but said falling oil output could begin to
crimp demand in the economy.
The decision by the bank to move further away from a long
stretch of monetary stimulus with a rate increase to 4.5 percent
was reached by majority and was expected by 23 of 26 analysts
surveyed this week in a Reuters poll.
Colombia's economic growth has been strong this year,
surging 6.4 percent in the first quarter, causing the bank to
raise its forecast for expansion to around 5 percent in 2014, up
from 4.3 percent previously.
"With this increase of 25 basis points what we expect is to
maintain inflation within the expected level of 3 percent and
have stable growth around the potential level which is a figure
around 5 percent," said finance minister and member of the
bank's rate-setting board, Mauricio Cardenas.
The government's official growth forecast remains 4.7
percent though it says 5 percent could be achieved.
Some analysts say the string of hikes after lending rates
held steady at 3.25 percent for 13 straight months, is soon to
end because of headwinds from lower government revenues from oil
and a weak global economy limiting demand for exports.
OIL INCOME DOWN
Central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said a decline in oil
output this year over last could cool demand in the economy.
Bomb attacks causing lengthy shut-downs of oil pipelines have
been the main reason for the 2-3 percent output drop this year.
"The decline in oil production from last year and the drop
in the international crude price implies a reduction in income
from this source that could affect the behavior of internal
demand," Uribe said.
Colombia produces close to 1 million barrels of oil per day
and the commodity is its single biggest export.
Nonetheless, finance minister Cardenas said the economy was
going through an "excellent moment" with falling unemployment, a
comfortable level of inflation and good growth that is taking
overall output towards the economy's full potential.
Uribe said a recovery in the economy of the United States,
the largest single buyer of Colombian exports, would help
improve external demand in the coming quarters.
Despite this year's growth spurt and expansion of 4 percent
or more every year since 2010, inflation remains controlled. The
central bank expects price growth of around 3 percent this year,
the mid-point of its 2-4 percent target range.
The bank did not announce any additional measures. Its
dollar purchase program aimed at weakening the peso, runs until
the end of September, when the bank will have the option to
extend it. The peso has weakened about 3 percent this month.
For the full central bank statement please click
(Additional reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Andrew
Hay and Grant McCool)