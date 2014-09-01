BOGOTA, Sept 1 Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday he did not see room for further increases to the central bank's benchmark lending rate after five quarter-point rises over the last five months, which took the rate to 4.5 percent.

Growth in Colombia's economy has accelerated this year, with a GDP expansion target of 4.7 percent, but inflation has been well within the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent target range. (Reporting by Monica Garcia; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Dan Grebler)