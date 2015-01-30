(Adds finance minister comment)
By Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA Jan 30 Colombia's central bank held its
key lending rate for a fifth straight month on Friday, in an
effort to boost slowing economic growth as revenue from oil
price declines and mounting problems in Europe increase
uncertainty.
The bank's seven-member board voted unanimously to keep the
rate at 4.5 percent, in line with the forecast of analysts
polled by Reuters this week.
The bank lowered its 2015 economic growth forecast to a
"most-probable" 3.6 percent from 4.3 percent previously.
"This decline reflects growth in domestic demand that is
adjusting itself to lower levels of national income," the
central bank said in a statement. "The sharp drop in oil prices
is already reflected in cuts in investment programs in the
sector."
Even so, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said portfolio
investment was flowing into the economy, offsetting some of the
lost investment as foreign players remain undeterred. Oil is
Colombia's biggest export.
"There has been a very important entrance of portfolio
investment, which shows that despite the fall in oil prices,
confidence remains intact and foreigners are still bringing
dollars into the country at an unprecedented rate," said
Cardenas, who represents the government on the board.
The bank also trimmed its forecast for full-year 2014 growth
to a likely 4.8 percent, down from 5 percent. The economy
accelerated 4 percent in the fourth quarter, the bank estimated.
The reduction in growth projections opens the door to
interest rate cuts this year, analysts said. Fourth quarter data
is due in March.
"We think that in the short term the bank will keep the rate
steady," Bancolombia said in a note to investors.
"However, if inflation loses strength and the expansion of
internal demand is affected by external risks, we think that by
the end of the first half of the year there will be space for a
cut to the rate."
Borrowing costs were raised 125 basis points last year after
faster-than-expected first-quarter growth raised concerns about
consumer prices.
Inflation for 2015 will be slightly above 3 percent, the
bank said, lower than the 3.66 percent in 2014.
The board did not take any measures to curb volatility of
the peso, which weakened around 12 percent in December alone and
by around a fifth over a year.
The board said the adverse effects of the drop in oil prices
would be partly offset by the peso weakening, which will boost
the competitiveness of exports.
(Additional reporting by Helen Murphy, Peter Murphy, Luis Jaime
Acosta and Carlos Vargas; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Chizu
Nomiyama)