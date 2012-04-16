(Adds background)

BOGOTA, April 16 Foreign direct investment in Colombia rose 30.2 percent in the first quarter of 2012 to $4.2 billion compared to the same period of last year, boosted by oil and mining industry investments, the Central Bank reported on Monday.

Between January and March of 2011, FDI had totaled $3.2 billion, the bank said.

A decade ago, Colombia was considered too risky for many investors, as Marxist guerrillas and right-wing paramilitaries battled for control of the nation's lucrative cocaine industry, kidnapping company executives and killing rural residents.

A U.S.-backed security offensive beat back insurgents and opened many areas for economic development. In 2011, Colombia attracted more than $13 billion in foreign direct investment, much of it in the oil and mining sectors.

According to the Central Bank, foreign direct investment in the oil, coal and mining sectors rose 8.5 percent year-on-year to $3.03 billion and represented 72 percent of foreign investment the country received in the first quarter.

Portfolio investment in Latin America's fourth-largest economy rose 14.9 percent in the first quarter, to $952.8 million, compared with the same period in 2011.

Increased foreign investment has been the main factor behind the appreciation in the Colombian peso, which has risen 8.52 percent in value so far this year.

The Colombian economy expanded 5.9 percent in 2011, the largest expansion in four years. The government and analysts predict a 2012 growth of around 5 percent.