BOGOTA, April 16 Foreign direct investment in
Colombia rose 30.2 percent in the first quarter of 2012 to $4.2
billion compared to the same period of last year, boosted by oil
and mining industry investments, the Central Bank reported on
Monday.
Between January and March of 2011, FDI had totaled $3.2
billion, the bank said.
A decade ago, Colombia was considered too risky for many
investors, as Marxist guerrillas and right-wing paramilitaries
battled for control of the nation's lucrative cocaine industry,
kidnapping company executives and killing rural residents.
A U.S.-backed security offensive beat back insurgents and
opened many areas for economic development. In 2011, Colombia
attracted more than $13 billion in foreign direct investment,
much of it in the oil and mining sectors.
According to the Central Bank, foreign direct investment in
the oil, coal and mining sectors rose 8.5 percent year-on-year
to $3.03 billion and represented 72 percent of foreign
investment the country received in the first quarter.
Portfolio investment in Latin America's fourth-largest
economy rose 14.9 percent in the first quarter, to $952.8
million, compared with the same period in 2011.
Increased foreign investment has been the main factor behind
the appreciation in the Colombian peso, which has
risen 8.52 percent in value so far this year.
The Colombian economy expanded 5.9 percent in 2011, the
largest expansion in four years. The government and analysts
predict a 2012 growth of around 5 percent.
