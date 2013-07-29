BRIEF-Ross stores Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BOGOTA, July 29 Colombia's Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Monday the government would seek to raise at least 4.5 trillion pesos ($2.4 billion) from the sale of its stake in electricity generator Isagen.
The proceeds from the sale of the 57.6 percent stake would go toward investment in infrastructure projects after a new administration takes office in August 2014, Cardenas told reporters in Bogota.
President Juan Manuel Santos has hinted he wants to run for a second term next year.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
DETROIT, Feb 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has received subpoenas from U.S. federal and state authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, related to alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles, the automaker revealed in a filing with the SEC on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 Volkswagen AG has paid $2.9 billion to repurchase nearly 138,000 U.S. diesel vehicles through Feb. 18 in the wake of its emissions scandal, a court document made public on Tuesday shows.