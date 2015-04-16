BOGOTA, April 16 Five international companies
have expressed formal interest in bidding for the Colombian
government's controlling stake in electricity generator Isagen
, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The sale of the 57.6 percent stake, vital to infrastructure
funding plans as government revenue takes a hit from low crude
prices, is expected to generate at least 5 trillion pesos ($2
billion).
China Huadian Corporation, Chile's Colbun
, Spain's Gas Natural, Canada's Brookfield
Asset Management and France's Generco S.A., owned by
GDF Suez, all submitted documents to express their
interest, Isagen said in a statement to the financial regulator.
Companies' submissions will be evaluated during the next
three days to determine whether they meet technical and
financial requirements to make offers, Isagen said.
Brookfield is already involved in Colombia's energy market
through Empresa de Energia de Boyaca.
The effort to sell the company, the country's third largest
energy generator, has been considered by various governments
over the years but was postponed last August. It was restarted
last month.
The company has not said when the auction will take place.
Isagen shares were up 1.33 percent on Thursday, closing at
3,030 pesos on the Colombian market.
($1 = 2,534.63 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing
by Bernard Orr)