BRIEF-Arcos Dorados announces commencement of tender offer
* Arcos dorados holdings inc. Announces commencement of tender offer for up to u.s.$80 million of its 6.625% senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA, July 22 Investment bank J.P. Morgan will not increase the weighting of Colombia's peso-denominated debt in one of its closely followed emerging market bond indices, the company said on Tuesday, correcting a note it issued earlier in the day.
J.P. Morgan will keep a 7.8 percent weighting of six Treasury bonds, known as TES, in its GBI-EM Global Diversified index.
Due to a typographical error, the company had incorrectly said it was setting a weighting of 8.8 percent for the six instruments that mature in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2028.
"Please note that Colombia's final weight in the index at Sep 30th rebalance is projected at 7.8 percent, not 8.8 percent as noted earlier," the bank said in an update. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Brian Ellsworth, Toni Reinhold)
* Wyndham worldwide prices $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2024 and $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Mexico's peso pulled back from a more than four-month high on Thursday as other Latin American currencies extended their advance for a second session on bets the United States will hike interest rates this year less than previously expected. The peso hit 19.05 per dollar earlier in the session, its strongest since it was battered by the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President, but its advance flagged as the currency retreated to around 19.26 per dolla