BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.

Hours of heavy rains overnight caused several rivers to overflow, sending mud and sediment onto houses and roads in provincial capital Mocoa, the mayor said.

"It's a big area," Jose Antonio Castro told local radio Caracol. "A big portion of the many houses were just taken by the avalanche, but above all the people were warned with enough time and they were able to get out, but houses in 17 neighborhoods have basically been erased."

Two bridges were also destroyed, Castro said, and there was an indeterminate number of people missing.

"The figures have been going up and in the crisis room they kept reporting more dead, we hope to God that it won't go up too much because it is very sad."

President Juan Manuel Santos will travel to the area, the government said. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra,; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)