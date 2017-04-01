BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been
killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern
border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
Hours of heavy rains overnight caused several rivers to
overflow, sending mud and sediment onto houses and roads in
provincial capital Mocoa, the mayor said.
"It's a big area," Jose Antonio Castro told local radio
Caracol. "A big portion of the many houses were just taken by
the avalanche, but above all the people were warned with enough
time and they were able to get out, but houses in 17
neighborhoods have basically been erased."
Two bridges were also destroyed, Castro said, and there was
an indeterminate number of people missing.
"The figures have been going up and in the crisis room they
kept reporting more dead, we hope to God that it won't go up too
much because it is very sad."
President Juan Manuel Santos will travel to the area, the
government said.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra,; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)