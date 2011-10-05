* Project expected to be completed in two years

* LNG will go to Colombia and for export

CAMPO RUBIALES, Colombia Oct 5 Pacific Rubiales said on Wednesday it would develop a liquefied natural gas export project on Colombia's Caribbean coast with an initial capacity of 70 million cubic feet per day (cfpd).

Latin America's No. 4 crude oil producer has experienced a boom in oil and mining investment over the last decade as a U.S.-funded military offensive beat back leftist rebels and opened up areas of the country to exploration and production.

"It's a project where we put in the gas and the port, and (Belgium's) Exmar NV (EXMR.BR) is going to put the liquefaction plant and (the barge)," Pacific Rubiales Chief Executive Officer Ronald Patin said at the Rubiales oil field in eastern Colombia.

"Half is for Colombia, half is for exports."

Colombia's top private oil producer, Pacific Rubiales, expects to have an initial capacity of 70 million cfpd in the first phase of the project, which expected to be completed in two years, according to the firm.

The Canada-based company PRE.TOPRU.CN produces around 65 million to 70 million cfpd currently, but has a capacity of 140 million cfpd, according to Pacific Rubiales' officials.

In May, the firm said it was developing a pipeline from its La Creciente gas field to the Caribbean coast and undertaking an LNG export project to tap growing markets in Central America and the Caribbean. (Reporting by By Dan Trotta; Writing by Jack Kimball: Editing by Daniel Wallis and Bob Burgdorfer)