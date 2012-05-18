* Central bank raised concern about consumer credit
* Measures will be temporary
* Credit costs may rise
By Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, May 18 Colombia will adopt additional
reserve requirements on new consumer credit in a bid to improve
bank portfolios as the size of past due loans continues to
increase, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry told reporters
on Friday.
The "macro-prudential" measure will be applied to individual
banks depending on the quality of their loan portfolios, with
those holding higher levels of past due loans required to put
more cash in the central bank's vaults, Echeverry said.
"This is an innovative measure that we haven't heard exists
anywhere else in the world," Echeverry said. "It's a measure to
cool, to reduce growth in overdue loans, but it won't affect all
entities, just those specific banks that have seen their
portfolios deteriorate."
He called the new measure, which will apply only to new
loans, a "marginal reserve requirement."
Colombia's central bank has raised concern in recent months
about the increase in bank lending to consumers as the growing
economy and improved security encourage residents to borrow to
buy cars, real estate and domestic appliances.
The central bank has raised the benchmark lending rate 225
basis points since February last year, to 5.25 percent
currently, to help ease inflation and slow credit.
Monetary policy statements, which usually stress that
fighting inflation is the bank's top priority, have in recent
months weighed more heavily on words of caution that household
debt payments as a percentage of income is too high.
Central Bank Chief Jose Dario Uribe said during his
quarterly presentation in Bogota o n F riday that the board would
take into consideration the new measure when it meets May 28 to
discuss monetary policy.
The government measure "doesn't imply that we won't take
decisions, we have to look at everything, the impact of the
measure, where it goes and of course we have to consider other
variables," Uribe said.
"We have to be sure we are lending to people with a good
risk assessment and that the people have capacity to pay in the
future," he said.
Car sales have reached a record, buoyed by ads that promise
buyers can drive away SUVs for as little as $50 a month with no
down payment. Sales staff at department stores pursue shoppers
with discounts if they use store credit cards, and banks
cold-call clients offering pre-approved loans.
"A decision like this will mean fewer Colombians will take
loans because the provisions will be incorporated into the cost
of the credit," Banco Davivienda President Efrain Forero told
reporters following the announcement.
The government's financial sector watchdog, known as the
Superfinanciera, said the measure would "prevent future
problems" and "foster healthy growth in the consumer portfolio."
Still, Colombia is way behind other Latin American countries
in terms of lending.
Its total loan portfolio represents about 30 percent of
gross domestic product, compared with 49 percent in Brazil and
73 percent in Chile.
Colombia's consumer credit grew 22 percent last year,
outpacing growth elsewhere. Consumer credit in Brazil rose 17
percent, Chile's was up 13 percent and Mexico's loan portfolio
was 8 percent higher.
Consumer credit represents about 25 percent of total
household income.
"The government will establish additional provisions, which
will be temporary, until we consider that this situation of the
growth in past due consumer loans has past," Echeverry said.
