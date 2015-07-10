By Julia Symmes Cobb
BARRANCABERMEJA, Colombia, July 9 The hulking
backhoe dredges up rocks and silt from the shallows of the muddy
Magdalena River in the first laborious step to transform the
waterway into an engine of economic growth.
The excavation along a verdant stretch near
Barrancabermeja, an inland oil and coal hub, is part of a $600
million government bid to reclaim the river, once Colombia's
primary transport route.
By clearing logjams, the aim is to allow big cargo barges to
steam up 900 km (560 miles) from the Caribbean coast to Puerto
Salgar, close to the capital Bogota. Currently only smaller
barges can navigate as far as Barrancabermeja, 250 km (155
miles) from Puerto Salgar.
The project, due to be completed in six years, could spur
potential investment by manufacturers and raw material producers
keen to reap the benefits of new river transport after enduring
decades of costly, inefficient and dangerous roadways.
President Juan Manuel Santos's bid to ease travel and reduce
freight costs comes as he tries to shift reliance in the slowing
economy away from oil, coal and other traditional exports hit by
price plunges.
The government predicts a fivefold increase in river
transport - to 10 million tonnes annually by 2029 - and new
industry along its banks will add up to one percentage point of
economic growth and help conquer new markets like China.
"The Magdalena River will transform Colombia," said Carlos
Nunez, head of Cormagdalena, the government agency overseeing
digging, which began in June. "It's our salvation."
Exporters currently rely on notoriously congested and badly
maintained roads, as 18-wheelers sit bumper-to-bumper on
mountain passes frequently washed away by avalanches.
Fifty years of conflict with Marxist rebels makes road
travel risky, with insurgents attacking trucks and forcing
drivers to spill oil and other goods onto roadways.
The river, soon to be dotted with dozens of dredges, snakes
from rugged Andean valleys to the Caribbean port of
Barranquilla.
While the ambitious project faces opposition from the
trucking industry and environmentalists, the government expects
it to offer speedy passage of everything from heavy petroleum
and industrial chemicals to flowers and toilet paper.
"It's much cheaper because of the large quantities," Nunez
said. "A convoy of barges can shift 7,200 tonnes in one trip. To
move 7,200 tonnes by road requires 240 tractor trailers."
"Logistics savings could be between 30 and 50 percent, which
will make national products more competitive for export."
Right now it takes six days to get goods 650 km (405 miles)
by river from Barranquilla to Barrancabermeja, then several days
by road to final destinations like Bogota. With the expansion
that river and road trip would take six days total, allowing
faster export of raw materials and efficient imports for
manufacturers.
"Time will be halved, and most importantly, you won't have
to take apart your convoy (of barges)," said Jorge Barragan,
director of the Navelena consortium, which won the contract to
carry out the project.
Navelena, 87 percent owned by Brazilian infrastructure
company Odebrecht, will fund most of the project and
profit from toll charges for seven years after its upgrade of
the waterway.
Faster river transport could cut costs for the beleaguered
oil industry, including state-owned Ecopetrol, which
provides almost a quarter of government revenue.
Transporting a barrel of crude by river instead of road
could save companies $13 a barrel, Cormagdalena's Nunez said.
"With oil at $100 a barrel, $13 doesn't really matter, but
if prices are $50 or $40, $13 means a lot."
Ecopetrol, 88 percent-owned by the government, has funded
$25 million of the project.
Impala Terminals, a subsidiary of Swiss commodities trader
Trafigura,is investing over $300 million and
employing hundreds at a new port in Barrancabermeja to expand
its oil and bulk cargo business.
"The dredging project will without doubt allow the river to
be the highway Colombia needs to be more competitive," said
Impala's local manager Alejandro Costa.
Steelmaker Acesco sees 30 percent savings in transport, an
executive said.
Though popular, the project may also bring trouble. Truckers
groups, which have snarled roadways nationwide during protests,
fear for their livelihoods.
"Output is static; trucks are often idle, then we add more
competition?" said Asecarga trucking guild head Jairo Herrera,
who fears a 10 percent drop in the 220 million tonnes of cargo
annually. "Things will be critical."
Demand for trucks is already down because of oil production
declines and expanded pipelines said Ekaterina Cuellar, analyst
at economic think-tank Anif, and the river project will only
increase truckers' concerns.
"We could definitely see protests," she said.
Environmentalists have also expressed concerns. Thomas
Walschburger of the Nature Conservancy said dredging will dry up
wetlands and put wildlife at risk.
(Additional reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Helen
Murphy)