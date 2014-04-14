* Heavier Colombia weighting in J.P. Morgan indexes sparked
rally
* Increased overseas investment creates risks
By Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, April 14 The rally in Colombia's capital
markets is set to extend at least through 2014, possibly
buffering the impact from monetary tightening in the United
States but also leading to more volatility, analysts said.
J.P. Morgan's decision last month to boost the weighting of
Colombian government bonds in two of its key emerging market
indexes to 8.1 percent from 3.2 percent has drawn new investment
into the conservatively-managed Latin American economy.
New foreign portfolio investment surged some 146 percent to
$1.31 billion in March, from $535 million in February, according
to the central bank. The influx reversed the peso's 7 percent
decline since the beginning of this year - it is now 0.3 percent
stronger versus the dollar in 2014.
"Until a few weeks ago, there was no reason to buy, but now
it's the opposite," said Daniel Velandia, head of economic
research Credicorp Capital in Colombia. "There's no reason not
to and not be in the market here."
Prices for Colombia's public debt - known as TES - are at
their highest level in 10 months, while Colombia's COLCAP index
is up 5 percent from Jan. 1, after being down 11
percent at one point earlier in the year.
Emerging markets have been rocked by volatility in 2014 as
investors shy away from risk, in part due to expectations U.S.
economic growth will accelerate and the Federal Reserve will end
its massive bond-buying stimulus program later this year.
"Colombia is clearly bucking the trend against this global
theme of de-leveraging with huge net inflows into local bonds in
March," investment bank Jefferies wrote in a note to investors.
"This serves as a reminder that there is still policy
flexibility to immunize against adverse global trends and the
unwind of liquidity."
Camilo Perez, head of economic research at the Banco de
Bogota, said: "Probably by the end of the year when we see how
emerging markets are looking, Colombia will have some of the
best results to show."
Local and international analysts forecast a further $4
billion to $10 billion in foreign capital will go into Colombian
bonds over the next year or so, with additional foreign funds
bolstering the country's stock market.
"J.P. Morgan has indirectly generated trust in the country,
confidence in the market, and this dynamic will extend into
shares," said Juan David Ballen, an analyst with the Alianza
Valores brokerage.
Analysts, however, reiterated that the increase in foreign
investment in local assets raises the risk of higher volatility
through external shocks.
"If such inflows reach the upper end of expectations,
offshore participation in the TES market could rise from the
current 8 percent to 17 percent towards the end of 2015 ...
numbers clearly inconvenient for attempts to avoid excess
volatility," Colombia's National Association of Financial
Institutions (ANIF) said in a note.
The expected end of the Fed's stimulus program, which has
kept U.S. interest rates low and pushed investors into emerging
markets in search of higher yields, poses additional risks to
the market outlook for Colombia.
"The market should, above all in the final quarter, start to
operate much more according to global factors that continue
pointing towards a stronger dollar as a consequence of the U.S.
monetary policy," said Juan Pablo Espinoza, chief economist at
Bancolombia.
"There are other risks that cannot be ignored, like the
slowdown in the Chinese economy could be stronger than thought."
