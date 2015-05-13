BOGOTA May 13 Rescue workers were trying to
reach at least 15 miners trapped underground in a gold mine in
northwestern Colombia after it suddenly flooded, a government
emergency response unit said on Wednesday.
"Search and rescue operations are under way. Up to now we
have 15 people reported trapped in the mine," the National Unit
for Management of Risk and Disasters said in a statement, adding
the total number of workers could turn out to be higher.
The mine, which is in Riosucio in Caldas province around 220
km (136 miles) northwest of the capital, Bogota, has been
operating legally, the government's mining agency confirmed.
The National Mining Agency said it was checking which
company owns the mine where the accident occurred because there
are several projects in the area.
Most of Colombia's annual gold production of around 55
tonnes a year is produced by informal or illegal miners working
in precarious conditions, leading to frequent accidents.
Last year alone, 87 mine accidents claimed the lives of 120
people, according to government figures. In 2010, 73 people were
killed in an explosion at a legally operated coal mine in
Antioquia province.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Peter Murphy;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)