BOGOTA, June 21 Colombia has put aside 17.6 million hectares of land for future use by the mining industry, mainly in precious metal- and oil-producing eastern regions, to bring more order to the licensing process, the government said on Thursday.

The world's No. 4 coal exporter has seen an investment boom in oil and mining since a U.S.-backed security offensive began a decade ago, but accidents, allegations of corruption, permit delays and inefficiency have plagued the industries.

The government of President Juan Manuel Santos is trying to reform the sector, streamlining licenses, consolidating oversight and strengthening institutions.

Energy Minister Mauricio Cardenas said 17.6 million hectares -- an area larger than Greece -- were designated "Strategic Mining Areas" in Vichada, Guainia and Vaupes provinces as well as in Guaviare, Amazonas and Choco.

Cardenas said, however, that the majority of the land is in areas rich in biodiversity and protected zones, but officials would pick specific regions and auction them off for mining.

It was unclear how many hectares would be auctioned off.

The areas, mainly in the east along the border with Venezuela, are not major mining zones like Antioquia or other central provinces, and are unlikely to have a large impact on national output in the coming years.

Security in some of the zones is also tricky due to new criminal gangs, born partly out of demobilization in the 2000s of paramilitary groups that operated in many of the departments.

Colombia has seen a surge in oil and mining investment thanks to a decade-long U.S.-backed crackdown against leftist rebels and illegal armed groups.

A flood of new players has emerged to profit from government policies aimed at luring foreign investors to the country. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by David Gregorio)