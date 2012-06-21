(Repeats to widen distribution, no change to headline or text)
BOGOTA, June 21 Colombia has put aside 17.6
million hectares of land for future use by the mining industry,
mainly in precious metal- and oil-producing eastern regions, to
bring more order to the licensing process, the government said
on Thursday.
The world's No. 4 coal exporter has seen an investment boom
in oil and mining since a U.S.-backed security offensive began a
decade ago, but accidents, allegations of corruption, permit
delays and inefficiency have plagued the industries.
The government of President Juan Manuel Santos is trying to
reform the sector, streamlining licenses, consolidating
oversight and strengthening institutions.
Energy Minister Mauricio Cardenas said 17.6 million hectares
-- an area larger than Greece -- were designated "Strategic
Mining Areas" in Vichada, Guainia and Vaupes provinces as well
as in Guaviare, Amazonas and Choco.
Cardenas said, however, that the majority of the land is in
areas rich in biodiversity and protected zones, but officials
would pick specific regions and auction them off for mining.
It was unclear how many hectares would be auctioned off.
The areas, mainly in the east along the border with
Venezuela, are not major mining zones like Antioquia or other
central provinces, and are unlikely to have a large impact on
national output in the coming years.
Security in some of the zones is also tricky due to new
criminal gangs, born partly out of demobilization in the 2000s
of paramilitary groups that operated in many of the departments.
Colombia has seen a surge in oil and mining investment
thanks to a decade-long U.S.-backed crackdown against leftist
rebels and illegal armed groups.
A flood of new players has emerged to profit from government
policies aimed at luring foreign investors to the country.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by David Gregorio)