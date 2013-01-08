BOGOTA Jan 8 Colombia will create a wilderness
park and prohibit mining in a region rich in gold and silver in
the country's northeast where Canada's Eco Oro Minerals Corp
had hoped to produce precious metals, the government
said on Tuesday.
Eco Oro, formerly known as Greystar Resources, had faced
opposition from local authorities, the country's inspector
general and environmental groups. They called its Angostura gold
project a threat to the delicate Andean ecosystem.
The move by the country's environment ministry to create the
park effectively rules out any mining in an area of more than
12,000 hectares in northern Santander province.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment.
Critics have said mining would affect Santurban, a so-called
"paramo" area believed to be the source of rivers and streams
that supply water to 2.2 million inhabitants in Colombia.
The company had rejected those concerns, saying its mine
would pose no risk to the environment.
Angostura has 10.2 million troy ounces of measured and
indicated gold reserves and 3.4 million of inferred resources,
with 74 million ounces of silver reserves and resources,
according to preliminary studies.