(Corrects Jan. 8 story to clarify that any impact on Eco Oro
not yet clear; adds company reaction, government source)
BOGOTA Jan 8 Colombia will create a wilderness
park and prohibit mining in an environmentally sensitive region
that is rich in gold and silver, the government said on Tuesday.
The decision to create the park in the nation's northeast
effectively rules out any mining in an area of close to 12,000
hectares (30,000 acres) in Santander province, the environment
ministry said in a statement.
Canada's Eco Oro Minerals Corp and other mining
companies could be affected by the decision, depending on the
parameters of the national park. Its limits and coordinates are
expected to be revealed this month.
A government source, who asked not to be named, told Reuters
that the ruling may impact Eco Oro's plans to mine in the area.
But the Vancouver-based company said that until the geographic
limits of the wilderness park are clear, any talk of whether its
project would be affected is speculative.
Eco Oro, formerly known as Greystar Resources, had faced
opposition from local authorities in Santander province as well
as from environmental groups.
They say its Angostura project is a threat to the delicate
Andean ecosystem of Santurban, a so-called "paramo" area
believed to be the source of rivers and streams that supply
water to 2.2 million people in Colombia.
The company has said its mine would pose no risk to the
environment.
Angostura has 10.2 million troy ounces of measured and
indicated gold reserves and 3.4 million of inferred resources,
with 74 million ounces of silver reserves and resources,
according to preliminary studies.
(Reporting by Bogota Newsroom; Editing by Peter Galloway)