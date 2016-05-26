BOGOTA May 25 Colombia's constitutional court
on Wednesday struck down a law which requires mining permits be
issued exclusively by the national government, a decision which
could open the way for provincial and local authorities to
restrict mining in their areas.
The 2001 law, which forbid regional and local authorities
from declaring certain areas off-limits to miners and put the
national government in charge of permit approvals, was voted
down after local governments brought the case to court.
The Colombian mining association said the ruling was
worrying and could affect investment and the future of mining
operations in the Andean country, which produces coal, gold,
emeralds, nickel and other minerals.
Mining companies in Colombia have long complained that legal
uncertainty and changeable judicial decisions, as well as
protests and attacks by leftist rebels, hobble projects.
