* Colombia restructuring mining sector, changing law

* Reforms to take sector to 3.6 pct of GDP from 2 pct

By Jack Kimball

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Sept 2 Colombia's mining reforms including restructuring the fast-growing sector and changes to the law should be completed by the end of the year, Energy Minister Carlos Rodado said on Friday.

The world's No. 4 coal exporter is undertaking major reforms to its mining sector after a series of accidents and growing criticism over how the industry is managed hit one of Colombia's most dynamic growth sectors. [ID:nN1E7801HO]

"Before the end of the year, all the decrees that have to do with (mining) restructuring and additional decrees, certain measures that are complementary to the restructuring should be ready," Rodado told a mining conference in Medellin.

The government of pro-business President Juan Manuel Santos plans to change the institutions that manage the mining sector and modify a mining law after a court struck down the old one.

"We're finishing the socialization that has to be done with the mining industry. The bill to reform the mining code must pass through consultations and then Congress," Rodado said, adding that the hoped the bill will be approved by year end.

Once considered a failing state, Colombia has turned its image around by battering leftist rebels and drug gangs, which has brought in billions of dollars in foreign investment.

Colombia's energy and mining boom, however, has run into issues over the past few years from licensing delays to environmental concerns and deadly accidents.

Santos' administration plans to launch a new national mining agency to handle thousands of new mining requests and monitor the sector among other changes.

Rodado said the new mining agency should take over responsibilities currently handled by mining regulator Ingeominas, which would then only deal with geological issues.

The government also plans to make modifications to a mining law, such as the use of grids for concessions instead of other shapes and extending the exploration period to up to 11 years from 3 years with two years extensions currently.

A new mining code was struck down this year by the constitutional court for failing to consult local communities. Santos coalition has more than 90 percent support in the Congress, which makes the bill likely to pass.

HUGE POTENTIAL

The Andean country is quickly approaching 1 million barrels per day of oil production after years of declining output, and coal output has also hit historic highs. [ID:nN1E7800P3]

But outside the major producers, Colombia's mining sector has been hampered by infrastructure deficiencies, illegal mining and environmental concerns over concessions.

Rodado said the mining reforms should take the sector's contribution to the nation's gross domestic product to 3.6 percent in the coming years from 2 percent currently.

"Colombia has an enormous potential but we haven't ... been turning it into reality at the speed at which it should be turned," Rodado said.

"Mining's participation in the gross domestic product and the growth that mining has had in the last six years doesn't allow us to say that we're in a real bonanza."

In addition to coal, Colombia is a big producer of nickel and gold.

Major miners with investments in Colombia include BHP Billiton (BLT.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and Xstrata XTA.L -- which jointly control the massive Cerrejon coal mine -- as well as Glencore [GLEN.UL] and Drummond [DRMND.UL]. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by David Gregorio)