* Coal industry wants stable rules, more coordination
* Colombia appoints new energy, environment ministers
* Slow permit process major worry of energy/mining sector
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Sept 20 Colombia's coal industry on
Tuesday called on the new energy and environment ministers to
improve their coordination of the fast-growing but increasingly
criticized mining industry.
Colombia's oil and mining boom has created an unprecedented
number of mining and environmental requests, straining
institutions at a time when Latin America's No. 4 oil producer
is trying to balance the environment and commodity extraction.
"We cannot look for development at the expense of the
environment, but at the same time we cannot live in a country
of birds and frogs where people cannot put food on the table,"
Leon Teicher, president of Colombia's largest coal exporter
Cerrejon, said on the sidelines of a coal conference.
"That balance is only going to come from good, careful
coordination and good decisions by the two ministries."
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos this week announced
new energy and environment ministers in a shake-up of his
cabinet that has included the resignation of the defense
minister after only a little over a year in office.
Colombia's energy ministry has been under pressure from a
series of high-profile accidents and problems in the mining
sector while the environment ministry has been criticized for
delays in decision making on environmental license requests.
The Andean country -- one of the world's most biodiverse
nations -- is raking in billions of dollars in foreign
investment, mainly in oil and mining, as security improves
thanks to a U.S.-backed crackdown on rebels and drug lords.
Santos' government is trying to overhaul the mining sector
to deal with institutional weakness and wide-spread illegal
mining at a time when production of oil, coal and other
minerals are hitting historic highs and are expected to keep
rising.
"The government's ability to meet future production targets
will depend on whether it can improve inter-institutional
coordination and iron out conflicting permitting and
environmental regulations," Eurasia Group said in a note.
Santos plans to launch a new national mining agency to
handle thousands of new mining requests and monitor the sector,
and modify a mining law after a court struck it down.
Colombia is quickly approaching 1 million barrels per day
of oil production after years of declining output, and coal
output has hit the highest levels in its history.
But outside the major producers, Colombia's energy and
mining sector has been hampered by infrastructure deficiencies
and environmental concerns over concessions in a sector Santos
calls one of the "locomotives" of growth.
Change in the sector has been rapid.
"(We'd say) the same thing we've told previous ministers, a
little more slowing in the implementation or the construction
of these tracks for the mining locomotive," said Claudia
Jimenez, head of the Large Scale Mining Sector industry group.
(Editing by Andrea Evans)