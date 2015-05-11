BOGOTA May 11 Colombia's armed forces raided 63
illegal mines operated by leftist FARC guerrillas on Monday,
blowing up machinery and arresting dozens, in an operation the
defense minister said will deprive FARC of $9 million a month.
"Illegal mining generates illicit finances for illegal
groups and destroys the environment," minister Juan Carlos
Pinzon said after the raids. "We're talking about the heaviest
blow to illegal and criminal mining in at least a decade."
Illegal mining of gold, coltan, tungsten and other minerals
has become a big source of income on top of extortion and
narcotrafficking activity for FARC, the Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia, which has been fighting the government for
50 years.
Pinzon said 600 troops took part in the offensive in several
locations in the east of the country, arriving by air, land and
along rivers, arresting 59 people and destroying pumps and
dredging equipment to extract gold from riverbed sediment.
Images shown on television news showed machinery being
destroyed with explosives and several deserted mining pits.
In sectors like gold, legally registered, tax-paying
companies produce only about one-fifth of the roughly 57 tonnes
Colombia produces a year, a top Colombian mining executive
estimated last week.
The FARC is now far advanced in peace talks with the
government taking place in Havana which aim to end the
five-decade war that has killed around 220,000. Last December
the movement announced a unilateral ceasefire.
Monday's strike at a key source of FARC funding may take
some of the heat off President Juan Manuel Santos, who has come
under opposition fire for deciding to end crop-dusting flights
that kill coca plants used to make cocaine.
Santos took the decision in light of evidence the glyphosate
herbicide used could cause cancer but opponents say coca
production, and the FARC's coffers, will swell as a result.
Santos says other means of eradication will be considered.
